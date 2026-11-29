Mynd Reader Brings “Soundtrack of Life” to CBS’ Saturday Sessions

For Brian Sachs, returning to music after 25 years has led somewhere he never expected: a new band, a growing collection of songs, and a national television debut. Colorado-based roots-rock group Mynd Reader performed “Soundtrack of Life” on CBS Saturday Morning’s Saturday Sessions on November 21, introducing its soulful sound and the drummer’s remarkable second act to a wider audience. The song appears on Sunday Drive, the band’s six-song EP.

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Produced and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Michael Brauer, Sunday Drive brings together new material and acoustic reinterpretations of songs from Mynd Reader’s self-titled debut. Behind the project is a partnership between Sachs and multi-instrumentalist Tonin that began without a career plan or even the expectation of writing songs. Their shared enthusiasm for playing became a way to explore love, loss, uncertainty, and the experiences that connect people.

“This EP came about completely unexpectedly. We never expected to be writing and playing music… after walking away from music for 25 years, Tonin and I came together just because of our love of music. Neither of us were songwriters and we never had any intention of writing songs… simply creating for the joy of creation… and much to our surprise, songs started arriving, telling the story of Love, Joy, Fear, Loss and Loneliness… and what connects us in our humanity. We both never dreamed any of this was possible… Sunday Drive is proof that it’s never too late to come home.”

Sachs’ path back to the stage began long after his first shot at success. In the 1990s, the New York-born drummer played with funk-rock outfit The Authority, whose demanding touring schedule and energetic shows put the band on bills with Phish, Blues Traveler, and Dave Matthews Band. When that chapter ended, Sachs moved west to Boulder, built a business, and established a life outside the music industry. Concerts at venues such as Red Rocks kept him close to the music he loved, but listening could never quite replace the experience of playing in his own band.

In 2022, Sachs reconnected with Tonin following a period of personal change. Basement jam sessions became the foundation for Mynd Reader, with the two finding common ground in the spirit of ’70s rock. Singer Shelby Kemp brought a powerful, raspy voice to their developing songs, while bassist Zach Jackson supplied the rhythmic foundation and additional vocals. The band’s current lineup also includes keyboardist Mike Lang. Songwriting, something Sachs never expected “to be his thing”, had become central to his return.

“For a drummer to write a song about love playing two chords on a guitar, I can get fired from any band really quickly with that!” Sachs quips.

The songs also brought Mynd Reader into Brauer’s orbit. Known for work with artists including the Rolling Stones, Coldplay, My Morning Jacket, and Aretha Franklin, Brauer mixed the band’s self-titled debut, helping introduce songs such as “Falling Down.” For Sunday Drive, Sachs asked him to take on production duties as well as mixing, expanding a creative relationship that had already become an important part of the band’s story.

“It’s like two old-timers came out of retirement,” Sachs jokes of the reunion.

With Sunday Drive available now and another studio album planned for summer 2027, “Soundtrack of Life” offers an introduction to a band still discovering how much it has to say. For Sachs, the unexpected arrival of these songs brings gratitude alongside a lingering concern that the inspiration might someday disappear.

“I’m scared that one day the songs will stop, and I live in fear of that,” he says. “These songs are coming; I don’t know where they’re coming from, and I just hope they keep coming. It’s like the songs chose us; they chose us for a reason, and our point in all of this is to honor the songs.”

“This thing is bigger than I ever anticipated,” he continues. “It’s bigger than me. Something’s going on; I could feel it in myself. It was the prayer and redemption of rock and roll.”

TRACKLIST

Still Uncertain Soundtrack of Life Straight on Through (Sunday Drive Edition) Simply Avanti (Sunday Drive Edition) Radio Warning (Sunday Drive Edition) Mourning Light (Sunday Drive Edition)

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