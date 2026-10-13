Listening Room Launches ROSTER READY Series For Unsigned Artists

Nashville is full of great songs. The trick is finding the people who wrote them before everybody else does.

One of our favorite places in town, The Listening Room, is hoping to help with that. The Nashville venue is launching its new ROSTER READY Series, a showcase designed to put some of Music City’s most promising unsigned artists and songwriters in front of the people who can help take their careers to the next level.

The inaugural ROSTER READY show takes place Friday, October 23 at 1 p.m. and features Joe Noto, Jake Hughes, Joanna Serenko and Caleb Mithchell.

The $5 showcase is open to the public, but The Listening Room is also inviting Nashville’s publishers, record labels, managers and other music industry professionals to check out the artists and songs that may be ready for their next opportunity.

In other words: you might be able to say you heard them before they were famous.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch this new series and shine a spotlight on some of the most talented unsigned artists and songwriters we’ve welcomed to our stage this year,” says Chris Blair, founder and owner of The Listening Room. “It’s an honor to provide these emerging voices with a platform to share their music.”

20 Years Of Listening

The new series is a natural fit for The Listening Room, which has been championing songwriters and emerging artists since 2006.

Located inside Nashville’s historic International Harvester building at 618 4th Avenue South, the venue has built its reputation around original music and the connection between artists and audiences.

The Listening Room recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium, featuring performances from HARDY, Blessing Offor and Jo Dee Messina, along with surprise appearances by Drew Baldridge, Boyz II Men, Old Dominion, Brett Young and others.

Over the years, the Listening Room stage has welcomed some of Nashville’s biggest names, including Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, Amy Grant, HARDY, Lauren Daigle and Dasha.

The venue currently features two main-stage shows every night, seven days a week, along with two Saturday brunch performances and a special brunch menu.

Now, with ROSTER READY, The Listening Room is turning some of that spotlight toward the artists who may be Nashville’s next big names.

ROSTER READY

Friday, October 23 — 1 p.m.

The Listening Room

618 4th Avenue South

Nashville, TN

Featuring: Joe Noto, Jake Hughes, Joanna Serenko and Caleb Mithchell

Tickets are $5.