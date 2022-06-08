LISTEN: Dalton Dover’s “Hear About A Girl”

Named a Spotify Hot Country 2022 Artist to Watch, fast-rising star Dalton Dover continues to build on his stand-out year with the release of “Hear About A Girl” via Droptine Recordings, ahead of making his CMA Fest debut next Friday, June 10 on the Chevy Vibes Stage at 12:30pm CT.

“This ride so far has been crazy,” says Dover of releasing 3 songs since October 2021 independently. “Everything I’ve worked for my entire life is happening right before my eyes, and I’ll forever be grateful to everyone for listening, sharing and duetting the music and to the Country community for giving this ole boy from Georgia a real shot. I’m so thankful for each of you. Here’s to dreams coming true, some kick-ass shows and new music!”

Written by Adam Craig, Michael Carter and Jim McCormick, and produced by Matt McV, “Hear About A Girl” showcases the Georgia-native’s dynamic vocals, with MusicRow sharing the song is “beautifully done,” giving him “the space to stretch his range and volume,” while also praising, “We’re the presence of a master country talent when this man sings. Make him a star. Now.”

Released via industry vet Jim Catino’s Droptine Recordings, Dover hit the ground running with “You Got A Small Town,” as Billboard praised “the song’s tale is lifted by blazing guitar lines and Dover’s soaring vocals, transforming the track into a smoky love letter to small towns,” while MusicRow lauded Dover “displays impressive range and volume on this salute to rural roots,” calling it “an impressive debut, reminiscent of the titanic Luke Combs.”

Ahead of his official CMA Fest debut, Dover will perform Thursday, June 9 at the Spotify House at Ole Red before joining Luke Combs at The Bootlegger’s Tailgate Party presented by Whiskey Jam on July 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.