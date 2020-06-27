International Bluegrass Music Awards Announce 2020 Nominees

Here are the 2020 nominees for the International Bluegrass Music Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR (Tie)

Balsam Range

Billy Strings

Del McCoury Band

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

Special Consensus

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

Mile Twelve

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

Sam Bush Band

The Travelin’ McCourys

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Tie)

Chicago Barn Dance, Special Consensus

Home, Billy Strings

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

New Moon Over My Shoulder, Larry Sparks

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Tribulation, Appalachian Road Show

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Both Ends of the Trail,” Blue Highway

“Chicago Barn Dance,” Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland and Becky Buller

“Haggard,” The Grascals

“Hickory, Walnut & Pine,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

“Living Like There’s No Tomorrow,” Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Angel Too Soon,” Balsam Range

“Because He Loved Me,” Dale Ann Bradley

“Gonna Rise and Shine,” Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

“I’m Going to Heaven,” Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

“Little Black Train,” Appalachian Road Show

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel

“Shenandoah Breakdown,” Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

“Soldier’s Joy,” Jesse McReynolds with Michael Cleveland

“The Appalachian Road,” Appalachian Road Show

“Guitar Peace,” Billy Strings

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

High Fidelity

Merle Monroe

Mile Twelve

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Chicago Barn Dance,” Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland and Becky Buller

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” Jason Barie featuring Del McCoury and Paul Williams

“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel

“The Barber’s Fiddle,” Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw

“On and On,” Gena Britt with Brooke Aldridge

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Ronnie Bowman

Del McCoury

Russell Moore

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

FEMALE VOCALIST

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Amanda Smith

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kristin Scott Benson

Gena Britt

Gina Furtado

Ned Luberecki

Scott Vestal

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Marshall Wilborn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Deanie Richardson

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Jake Workman

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury