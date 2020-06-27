International Bluegrass Music Awards Announce 2020 Nominees

Here are the 2020 nominees for the International Bluegrass Music Awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR (Tie)
Balsam Range
Billy Strings
Del McCoury Band
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
Sister Sadie
Special Consensus
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Balsam Range
Blue Highway
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
Sister Sadie
Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out
INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
Mile Twelve
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
Sam Bush Band
The Travelin’ McCourys
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Tie)
Chicago Barn Dance, Special Consensus
Home, Billy Strings
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
New Moon Over My Shoulder, Larry Sparks
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Tribulation, Appalachian Road Show
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Both Ends of the Trail,” Blue Highway
“Chicago Barn Dance,” Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland and Becky Buller
“Haggard,” The Grascals
“Hickory, Walnut & Pine,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
“Living Like There’s No Tomorrow,” Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Angel Too Soon,” Balsam Range
“Because He Loved Me,” Dale Ann Bradley
“Gonna Rise and Shine,” Alan Bibey and Grasstowne
“I’m Going to Heaven,” Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
“Little Black Train,” Appalachian Road Show
INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel
“Shenandoah Breakdown,” Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver
“Soldier’s Joy,” Jesse McReynolds with Michael Cleveland
“The Appalachian Road,” Appalachian Road Show
“Guitar Peace,” Billy Strings
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Appalachian Road Show
Carolina Blue
High Fidelity
Merle Monroe
Mile Twelve
COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Chicago Barn Dance,” Special Consensus with Michael Cleveland and Becky Buller
“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” Jason Barie featuring Del McCoury and Paul Williams
“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel
“The Barber’s Fiddle,” Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw
“On and On,” Gena Britt with Brooke Aldridge
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Ronnie Bowman
Del McCoury
Russell Moore
Danny Paisley
Larry Sparks
FEMALE VOCALIST
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Amanda Smith
Molly Tuttle
Rhonda Vincent
BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kristin Scott Benson
Gena Britt
Gina Furtado
Ned Luberecki
Scott Vestal
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Barry Bales
Mike Bub
Todd Phillips
Missy Raines
Marshall Wilborn
FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Becky Buller
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Deanie Richardson
RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Justin Moses
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Trey Hensley
Billy Strings
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
Jake Workman
MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alan Bibey
Jesse Brock
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Ronnie McCoury