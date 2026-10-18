Greta Van Fleet Wraps Three-Show Run at The Basement East

Nashville-based Greta Van Fleet brought its three-show Nashville residency at The Basement East to a triumphant close Saturday night, October 17, delivering another reminder of why the Grammy-winning rock band continues to captivate audiences around the world.

For three nights, the band traded the arena stage for the intimate setting of one of East Nashville’s favorite music venues. The result was one of the most talked-about concert events in town, with Greta Van Fleet becoming the hottest ticket in Nashville.

With tickets priced at just $20, the opportunity to see a band accustomed to playing much larger venues in such a small room was a rare treat for Nashville fans. All three shows sold out, making the residency a memorable experience for those fortunate enough to get inside.

Frontman Josh Kiszka’s unmistakable vocals, Jake Kiszka’s electrifying guitar work, Sam Kiszka’s driving bass and keyboard parts, and Danny Wagner’s powerful drumming showcased the chemistry that has helped establish Greta Van Fleet as one of rock’s most exciting live acts.

The Basement East residency also arrived at an exciting time for the band, following the release of its new album, Palace for the People. The Nashville shows offered fans an opportunity to experience the band’s latest material alongside the songs that have fueled its rise, all in a setting that brought the audience closer to the music.

While the intimacy of The Basement East made these performances special, Nashville fans won’t have to wait long to see Greta Van Fleet return to a much bigger stage.

Greta Van Fleet is heading back to Bridgestone Arena on February 10, 2027, as part of its Into The Beginning World Tour. Special guests Arc De Soleil and Edgehill will join the band for the Nashville date.

After three sold-out nights at The Basement East, the band’s return to Bridgestone promises another major night for Nashville rock fans. If the excitement surrounding this residency is any indication, fans will want to secure their tickets early.

TICKETS

Greta Van Fleet — Into The Beginning World Tour

Date: February 10, 2027

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Special Guests: Arc De Soleil and Edgehill

-Mike Newby