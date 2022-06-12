Featured Bonnaroo Artist: Jonathan Terrell

East Texas native Jonathan Terrell will be at the Farm this year and he’s one Nashville.com’s featured Bonnaroo artists. Freshly unique, with a sound somewhere between Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, Terrell recently signed with Range Music. “I’ve had a career doing this for a long time, but I’ve always been on an independent streak,” Terrell explains with his signature Texas twang. “I’m ready for something new, and I think I have the material to take that next step.”

When he’s not touring with Midland the singer/songwriter is also a photographer, director, and a part time Honky Tonk/Disco DJ. He has quickly become one of the Austin’s fastest rising stars. In the early days, Terrell balanced his solo career with his work as frontman of local rock n roll band. Early records like 2008’s Trials & Stimulations and 2015’s Past the Lights of Town established him as a boozy street poet. He followed those records with his latest album, 2020’s Westward.

Look for Terrell Sunday, June 19 at 4:00 pm at Plaza 5. You won’t be sorry!