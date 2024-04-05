Eric Church’s CHIEF’S Opens Tonight On Broadway

Nashville’s bustling downtown scene will get a lot more exciting with the grand opening of country superstar Eric Church’s six-story bar, CHIEF’S at 200 South Broadway tonight. Last night’s music industry-only party, saw stars and music industry bigwigs alike flocking to witness the unveiling of what could be a game-changer in Nashville’s entertainment landscape.

While Broadway is no stranger to celebrity-owned bars, Church’s establishment seems to be a step above the rest in terms of detail and uniqueness. Among the notable attendees were Luke Combs and Kendell Marvel, both of whom were seen soaking in the ambiance and perhaps taking mental notes for Combs’ own bar, slated to be located at the former Wildhorse location on 2nd Ave.

The most unique feature was undoubtedly the third and fourth floors, aptly named the “Neon Steeple.” This Ryman-like performance hall boasts church pews and stained glass windows depicting Eric’s biggest influences, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for both performers and patrons. Unlike most downtown venues, the Neon Steeple is set to feature artists playing original music.

Addressing the crowd briefly, Eric Church reflected on his own journey in Nashville, reminiscing about a time when Broadway wasn’t particularly welcoming to artists performing their own original material. He spoke fondly of finding his people in the vibrant enclave of Printers Alley. Church is set to kick off his 19-show residency there tonight, marking a new chapter in his storied career.

Venturing further up, the fifth floor will be home to Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ. Scott, a James Beard Award-winning chef, was in attendance, adding a touch of culinary prestige to the already star-studded affair.

As the night progressed, guests ascended to the sixth-floor rooftop bar, where panoramic views of downtown and the Cumberland River provided a fantastic backdrop. The second floor, dubbed Friendly Shadows, boasted a lively piano bar atmosphere, while the first floor, aptly named Chief’s Tavern, was adorned with over 5000 posters chronicling Eric Church’s illustrious career. 200 South Broadway was once the home of Cotten Eyed Joe. That memorable neon sign is now the backdrop for the Chief’s Tavern stage. One of many nostalgic odes to Nashville’s past.

CHIEF’S seems to be a step above the other “Star Bars” with its meticulous attention to detail and the commitment to showcasing original talent and just maybe … a reason for locals to get back downtown.

–Jerry Holthouse