Colt Ford In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack

On Thursday, April 4th, country music’s Colt Ford suffered a heart attack after a show in Gilbert, Arizona at Dierks Bently’s Whiskey Row. He is currently under care in the Intensive Care Unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Ford is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter hailing from Athens, Georgia. Along with several #1 hits, he originally recorded Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” which has garnered over 927 million worldwide streams.

Colt Ford, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, and former professional golfer best known for his music fusing the country and rap genres. He has released seven albums via Average Joes Entertainment. Ford is in our thoughts and prayers.

