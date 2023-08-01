Craig Morgan Joins Army On Opry Stage

Opry member, author, country music hit-maker and Army veteran Craig Morgan surprised last night’s sold-out audience by enlisting and being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry by General Andrew Poppas, Commander, US Army Forces Command. (watch above) The newly sworn in Staff Sgt. and Warrant Officer candidate returned to the stage to close out the show in official uniform to perform his powerful hit “Soldier.”

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” shares Morgan. “I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

Morgan previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist and including Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master among his certifications. He is now returning to serve his country in a new way – as a soldier in the Army Reserve. The newly sworn in Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving our country in the Army Reserve.