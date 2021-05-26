Breland Set For First Headlining Tour

BRELAND will hit the road this fall for his first-ever headline run, the CROSS COUNTRY TOUR. Kicking off September 5 with his high-profile appearance at Bonnaroo Music Festival, BRELAND will perform coast-to-coast in major markets including Chicago, New York, Nashville and Los Angeles.

“I’m headlining my first ever tour!!!,” BRELAND shared on Instagram. “I have been waiting for this moment my whole life. I cannot wait to get out on stage and see all of you with my homies Ashley Cooke and Robyn Ottolini, who are incredible artists and performers.”

Spotify pre-sale for the CROSS COUNTRY TOUR begins today, with venue/artist pre-sale running from Wednesday, May 26 at 10am local time through Thursday, May 27 at 10pm local time. General on-sale starts Friday, May 28 at 10am local time.

The bucket-list run follows BRELAND’s latest single “Cross Country,” a song he took to the next level with singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton as a duet.

On the rise since his PLATINUM debut “My Truck” dropped in 2019, BRELAND’s all-star collaborators include Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox, Lauren Alaina, Chase Rice, and Keith Urban – who tapped BRELAND to join him on “Out The Cage” featured on his latest album THE SPEED OF NOW PART 1. BRELAND also teamed up with Sam Hunt for the “My Truck.”