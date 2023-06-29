WATCH: Tanya Tucker’s “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)

The official music video for Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker’s new song, “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?),” just premiered. (watch above).

Dedicated to the late Larry Mahan, a professional rodeo cowboy who won six all-around world championships and two bull riding world championships, the video celebrates the lives and careers of rodeo legends and features several prominent figures from that community including champion saddle rider, Bobby “Hooter” Brown—a member of both the Rodeo Hall of Fame and Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame. The video also features Craig Dillingham, who wrote the song alongside Billy Don Burns.

Filmed at Y.O. Ranch in Mountain Home, TX, the video was directed by Joanne Gardner, who came out of retirement specifically for the project after filming several of Tanya’s past videos, including “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” which won Top Country Video of the Year at the 1993 ACM Awards, making Gardner the first female director to win the award.

Reflecting on the song, Tanya shares, “I was in LA, the night before the first session started. Brandi sent me a song, saying ‘If you like it, we’ll start with it. I gave it to Craig [Dillingham, Tanya’s boyfriend] to listen to. He comes back in a minute, and I asked him, ‘Did you like it?’ and he says, ‘Like it? Hell, I wrote it!’ He’d never pitched it to me, but Brandi did. It’s one of those songs that just stays with you.”

“When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)” is from Tanya’s new album, Sweet Western Sound, which debuted at #3 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart and #4 on the Current Country Albums chart earlier this month, garnering over a million streams across platforms to date.

Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings and released via Fantasy Records.