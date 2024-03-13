WATCH: Mickey Guyton’s Powerful “Woman”

Following the release of her new song “Woman” last week, Mickey Guyton continues to celebrate women all over the world with the official music video. Directed by Christen Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins-Perry, the video is inspired by and a tribute to women of all shapes and sizes, occupations, and heritages. Guyton shares the spotlight in this video with an array of strong women honoring the power within all.

Guyton wrote this latest release with Victor Franco, Oliver Frid, Kameron Glasper, and Tayla Parx. This morning, Guyton joined the CBS Mornings team to reveal the nominations for the 2024 CMT Music Awards where she learned of her own two nominations – Collaboration of the Year and Video of the Year – for her song “Nothing Compares to You” with Kane Brown. Tune in to CBS or stream live on Paramount+ Sunday, April 7 at 8pm ET/ 7 CT for the 2024 CMT Music Awards live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

