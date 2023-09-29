2023 PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS -- Pictured: Blake Shelton performs on stage during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Katherine Bomboy/NBC)

People’s Choice Country Award Winners

Last night he was the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards” which aired on NBC and Peacock from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The telecast honored country music legend Toby Keith with the “Country Icon” Award, recognizing his decades-long career as a groundbreaking musician, humanitarian, and entrepreneur. Fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton presented the award and honored him with a heartfelt performance of Keith’s hit “Who’s Your Daddy.” After he accepted the award, Keith performed “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” Grammy Award-winning singer Wynonna received the “Country Champion” Award, presented by Brothers Osborne, for her decades-long career and heroic efforts around philanthropy and activism. The country star took the stage to perform her iconic hits, “I Saw the Light” and “No One Else on Earth.”

The show also featured dynamic performances from country superstars Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

The following are the 2023 “People’s Choice Country Awards” winners:

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023
Morgan Wallen

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023
Jelly Roll

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023
Lainey Wilson

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023
Dan + Shay

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023
Jelly Roll

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023
Blake Shelton

THE SONG OF 2023
“Need A Favor”
Jelly Roll
Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023
“Save Me”
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: David Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023
“Just Say I’m Sorry”
P!nk, Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton

THE ALBUM OF 2023
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023
“wait in the truck”
HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023
Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour

