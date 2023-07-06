LISTEN: Ian Munsick’s “Ranch Hand (Me and a Fiddle)”

Whether bathed in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains or illuminated by the spotlight at the Ryman Auditorium, Ian Munsick is perhaps most at home when it’s just him and a fiddle. Munsick recently shared five stripped-down tracks from his album White Buffalo on the Me and a Fiddle EP. Listen to “Ranch Hand (Me and a Fiddle)” above. The intimate live performance takes the viewer to the majestic landscape of Sun Valley, Idaho alongside Munsick and violinist Tim Hayes.

“Country music is at its finest when you strip it down. All the best songs translate the same (if not better) when all the noise is muted and it’s just a voice and one instrument. Well… maybe two instruments, cuz you know I gotta have a fiddle,” shares Munsick. “I believe these five stripped versions from White Buffalo will take you right into my childhood living room in Wyoming where I fell in love with songwriting in the first place. Back where it all began. Just me and a fiddle.”

“Long Live Cowgirls,” the album’s celebrated duet with Cody Johnson, has earned more than 100 MILLION streams and been certified Gold by the RIAA.

Fans can see Munsick and a fiddle – and a whole lot more – at fairs and festivals throughout the summer including Pilgrimage Music And Cultural Festival in Franklin on Sept. 24. GET TICKETS HERE. He will join Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour on Aug. 11 (Ohio Stadium) and Aug. 30 (PNC Park) before heading out this fall on his own headlining The Buffalo Roams Tour. The run, announced last week, will feature a rotating lineup of special guests including Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Tanner Usrey, Jake Worthington and Chancey Williams.