CMA Fest Announces Ascend Amphitheater Lineup

The countdown to this year’s CMA Fest continues! The Country Music Association has revealed three nights of concerts at Ascend Amphitheater Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8 with Country legends and rising stars at the open-air venue in downtown Nashville. On Thursday, “Celebrating 60 Years of Curb Records” kicks off the Ascend nightly concerts with Lee Brice, Sawyer Brown, Rodney Atkins, Dylan Scott, Hannah Ellis, Tim Dugger, Pitney Meyer, Harper Grace and Kelsey Hart.

“Brett Young and Friends” will take the stage Friday night, hosted by Danae Hays, with performances by Brett Young, NEEDTOBREATHE, Restless Road, Shaylen and more, plus special appearances by Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Charles Kelley. Rounding out the nighttime concerts at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday is “Tracy Lawrence and Friends” featuring Tracy Lawrence, Riley Green, Chris Young, Maddie & Tae, Priscilla Block, RaeLynn and Charles Esten.

