Alison Nichols Signs With BBR Music Group

Rising star Alison Nichols has signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. “Alison’s life brings a unique perspective to her music that we look forward to sharing with the world,” says Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, BMG North America. “It’s compelling, different, yet familiar and adds to the rich tapestry that is Country Music.”

Alison’s journey as one of the first Asian-American singers in the country format speaks to the evolving nature of the genre. She proudly embraces her roots, proclaiming herself as “half Korean, half redneck, and 100% American.” This fusion of cultures sonically crafts a unique flavor, setting her apart as a trailblazer in the emerging contemporary country field.

“My parents say I came into the world singing, and I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a little girl,” says Alison. “I’m so thrilled and excited to be a part of the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville family and I look forward to making great music together!”

Nichols’ debut release, “Is It Just Me?”, became a sensation on TikTok, amassing over 4.6 million views and solidifying her presence as a rising star in country music. Now, with her latest release “HOOPS” already surpassing one million views, Alison’s star continues to rise.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!