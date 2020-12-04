Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / WATCH: Tommee Profitt’s “Noel (He Is Born)” Featuring Stanaj

WATCH: Tommee Profitt’s “Noel (He Is Born)” Featuring Stanaj

Jerry Holthouse 11 seconds ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 0 Views

Nashville producer Tommee Profitt released a new music video today for “Noel (He Is Born),” off his high-concept Christmas album, The Birth of a King, out now via Capitol CMG. The piano-laced track features R&B artist Stanaj, who delivers a tender performance that gradually builds to a glorious crescendo, which is underscored by Profitt’s signature cinematic production work. (Watch above)

“I’m beyond excited to be part of such a special project,” said Stanaj of their collaboration. “When Tommee called me, I knew he had something really special. The goal was to make the best version of the song – ‘Noel (He Is Born)’ – as possible and I think he did just that. This cinematic take on a Christmas classic makes it even more beautiful than ever. I’m grateful for my friendship and this collaboration with Tommee. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Featuring an eclectic lineup of guests including internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Avril Lavigne and Grammy Award-Winning singer/songwriter Chris Tomlin, among others, The Birth of a King spotlights Profitt’s larger-than-life production sensibilities, visionary imagination, and undeniably epic take on traditional holiday music.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Morgan Wallen Scores His Fourth Consecutive #1 Single

Morgan Wallen is back on top of the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country radio airplay …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!
© Copyright 2003-2020
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.