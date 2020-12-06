The Grand Ole Opry Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of Bluegrass

The Grand Ole Opry celebrated the 75th anniversary of Bluegrass music last night with Opry member Del McCoury, a member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, The Travelin’ McCourys, Brooke and Darin Aldridge, and the recently named 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainers of the Year Sister Sadie. Their performances aired during the Opry’s one-hour television broadcast, Opry Live, on Circle.



After years in its development, bluegrass as we know it today is said to have been born on the Opry stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on December 8, 1945. It was on that night that Earl Scruggs made his Opry debut with Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys that included Lester Flatt, and just three months later the historic line-up that would serve as the prototype for the bluegrass sound was complete: Monroe on mandolin, Scruggs on banjo, Flatt on guitar, Chubby Wise on fiddle, and Howard Watts on bass.



The Opry announced on last night’s show that multi-award-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent will officially be inducted as an Opry member on February 6, 2021. The seven-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2001 IBMA Entertainer of the Year had been invited to join the Opry earlier this year, but her induction had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In-venue Opry audiences continue in compliance with operating plans developed in collaboration with the Nashville Public Health Department that include socially distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, as well as enhanced cleaning practices.

