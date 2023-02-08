Tedeschi Trucks Band Heading Back For Ryman Residency

Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Grammy-winning 12-piece powerhouse led by guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, will make their return to the Ryman stage later this month for three nights as part of their 2023 winter tour. The shows will mark the first opportunity for Nashville fans to hear songs from their 4-album release, “I Am The Moon,” in concert.

The annual Ryman Auditorium residency will take place on February 23, 24 and 25. Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi. Tedeschi Trucks Band first appeared on the Ryman Auditorium stage in 2012 and has now performed every year since 2015 (except 2021). Fans have watched them grow from a singular night to an impressive multi-night residency that will soon total 26 performances at the historic theater. Singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and Nashville native Gabe Dixon became a full-time member of the 12 piece group in late 2019 and Tullahoma native drummer Isaac Eady joined in 2021.

I Am The Moon, TTB’s fifth studio release was written while off the road during the pandemic. Released in 2022, I Am The Moon includes four albums, I. Crescent, II. Ascension, III. The Fall, IV. Farewell and four companion films – delivering more than two hours of music that unfold across a robust tapestry of soul, rock, blues, funk, roots and Eastern explorations that propel the treasured American ensemble into new and thrilling creative territory.