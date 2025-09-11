Shinedown To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

One of the biggest rock bands in the world, Shinedown, will step onto the famed stage of the Grand Ole Opry for the very first time on October 10, marking a landmark moment in their career and an unexpected foray into country music.

“We’re beyond excited to make our Opry debut,” shares guitarist Zach Myers. “Being a kid from Tennessee, most of my early memories were watching the Opry with my grandmother and never imagining I’d get the chance to stand on that stage. Now that it’s happening, we couldn’t be happier to be part of such a historic year in Opry history.”

The announcement comes during a record-breaking year for Shinedown. Their latest single, “Killing Fields,” recently hit #1 on the Active Rock Mediabase Chart, giving the band its 23rd career #1 at the format. This marks their third #1 of 2025, joining “Three, Six, Five” (Alternative) and “Dance, Kid, Dance” (Active Rock), further extending Shinedown’s standing as the band with the most #1s, Top 5s, and Top 10s in Active Rock history.

Fresh off their massive Dance, Kid, Dance Arena Tour, which included sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden and L.A.’s KIA Forum, Shinedown has also found crossover success with “Three, Six, Five.” The track has been charting at five radio formats — including Top 20 at Top 40 — making them the only rock band currently on that chart.

The song has sparked emotional moments on tour, with frontman Brent Smith inviting fans to honor lost loved ones during the performance. A viral video of one of those nights — where half the arena raised their hands — has drawn nearly a million views and over 30,000 heartfelt comments.

Shinedown’s banner year has also included major wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where they took home Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for “A Symptom of Being Human.” That single has racked up nearly 125 million streams worldwide and charted across five radio formats, resonating deeply with fans for its message of connection and resilience.

The band continues to use their platform to give back, recently partnering with Musicians On Call during the Dance, Kid, Dance tour, donating $1 per ticket to bring live music to patients and caregivers in hospitals nationwide.

And fans won’t have to wait long for new music. As Smith teased on the final night of their tour: “Shinedown Number 8 is on the way!”

