Second Annual “BRELAND & Friends” Set For April 4th

Bad Realm Records / Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville platinum artist BRELAND announced today that he will host the second annual “BRELAND & Friends” concert to benefit the Oasis Center on April 4 at Ryman Auditorium. Helping to support local at-risk youth, BRELAND will be joined by special guests Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Danielle Bradbery, Gary Levox, Ingrid Andress, K. Michelle, Nate Smith, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, X Ambassadors, and more.

Last year’s sold-out show raised $140,000. Now BRELAND is upping the ante this year to increase awareness and donations for the Oasis Center which serves as one of Middle Tennessee’s most comprehensive youth development agencies and is at the forefront of helping young people and their families navigate the complex challenges of today. Over 20 programs and services respond to the area’s diverse needs, and BRELAND and Oasis share the belief that the greatest impact happens when we bring people together and unite for a common purpose.

Tickets will be available for presale from tomorrow (2/8) at 8AM PT / 10AM CT to Thursday (2/9) at 8PM PT / 10PM CT with the password OASIS23 via this ticket link here. Public on-sale will be Friday (2/10) at 8AM PT / 10AM CT.

BRELAND has teamed up with Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen for a new spin on his chart-rising single “For What It’s Worth,” dropping February 17. This duet features a never-before-heard verse written by Springsteen and Liz Rose, adding the newly-named CMT Next Women Of Country 2023 class member’s flare to the track co-penned by Reservoir Media songwriter BRELAND, Rocky Block, Jacob Durrett, and Greylan James.

BRELAND also released an acoustic version of the song on Friday (2/3), taking to socials saying, “So grateful for all you that have been listening to ‘For What It’s Worth.’ Playing this one stripped down during my live set has been really special to me, so I decided to give it a shot and record it. Hope you enjoy this acoustic version.” Listen to the stripped-down version above.

With a stacked tour schedule this spring in support of his debut album CROSS COUNTRY, BRELAND will return to C2C Country to Country in London, UK at The 02 Arena and then will join Walker Hayes’ DUCK BUCK TOUR and Shania Twain’s QUEEN OF ME TOUR this summer, with a stop GEODIS Park here in Nashville on June 7th, 2023