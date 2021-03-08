Sammy Sadler Puts HIs Own Spin On “The Church On Cumberland Road”

Sammy Sadler kicks off his 1989 album release with a cover of “The Church On Cumberland Road” featuring Marty Raybon. The lead singer of the hit-making band Shenandoah, Raybon’s country vocals skyrocketed the song to their first No. 1 hit in, you guessed it, 1989. Sadler’s version stays true to the late-eighties country sound while adding a powerful and exhilarating spin to make it his own. This upbeat cover is only heightened by his passion and energy expressed in the song, inviting everyone to dance along to this fun, feel-good tune. Listen to “The Church On Cumberland Road” here.

“Again, ‘The Church On Cumberland Road’ makes another trip around the block. It’s full of excitement and fun with my friend Sammy Sadler. It was an honor to be part of his new project. It is a give ear to, and turn it up type of song,” said Marty Raybon.

“What an honor it is to have my friend Marty Raybon on the record. You can feel the fun and excitement on it. This is real country music with one of country’s iconic voices” said Sadler.

Sadler’s forthcoming album, 1989, features revitalized covers from that year in country music along with duets from the biggest stars of the era. That year was Sadler’s debut in country music before his career was nearly ended in the infamous “Murder on Music Row” where he was severely injured. This is the first project from Sadler after signing with BFD/Audium Nashville earlier this year.