Rising Star Lanie Gardner Is Living The “Dream”

21-year-old emerging Pop artist Lanie Gardner first turned heads with her jaw-dropping Fleetwood Mac cover of “Dreams,” amassing over 44 MILLION views and counting across social platforms (watch above). Spotting her viral cover video online, Founder/CEO and Talent Manager Kevin Jonas, Sr. has proudly signed her to management with Jonas Group Entertainment, effective immediately. Gardner has also inked a label deal with Republic Records.

“It is still hard to process what exactly is happening. Beginning with Kevin and Joe Jonas sharing my video, to now signing with their dad, Kevin Jonas, Sr., it’s unreal,” admits Gardner. “And Mick Fleetwood – are you kidding me? I never imagined legends like him would even know of my existence. Everything is happening so fast. It’s definitely intense, but I’m down for the ride. I’ve waited my whole life for it.”

“There are times when you find a new artist and it is more than an introduction, it is an arrival. Lanie is one of those rare artists who turns heads, lifts the spirit, and inspires people at the deepest level,” shares Jonas, Sr. “Her cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Dreams’ has ignited everyone listening and allowed the world to see a truly gifted new artist hit the scene. We are so thankful to add her to the talented roster of artists at Jonas Group Entertainment.”

Already gaining megastar attention, Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood commented “absolutely blown away by this” on Gardner’s TikTok post, while Ryan Tedder, in addition to Kevin and Joe Jonas each shared her cover video on their own Instagram accounts, as well as Hot Vocals.

Gardner’s passion for music was passed down by her grandfather, who also dreamed of becoming an artist. She began singing at the age of 4, and writing songs by 12 years old. Boasting a cool-kid sound while mixing Classic Rock and Country roots, her laid-back, goofy, and magnetic personality is quickly captivating audiences.