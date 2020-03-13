Maypop Music & Arts Festival Coming To Nashville

There’s a new music festival coming to Nashville Tennessee this summer so if you’re coming to Bonnaroo you might want to extend that vacation. The Maypop Music & Arts Festival June 19-21 2020 at Further Farms. Inside you will find multiple stages, with sound camps spread across the property, and two main stages. There will be a wide range of music so keep checking Nashville.com for artist announcements. Shows will go until the early morning hours with food, art vendors and camping available.

The festival will offer a very affordable weekend GA Pass for $100, with tickets starting as low as $20 a year in advance it’s sure not to break the bank! GA Tier 1 $75 Tier 2 $95 Tier 3 $125

The festival was named after Tennessee’s state wildflower, the Passion Flower (Maypop).