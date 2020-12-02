Matt Stell Scores Some Gold Hardware

Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell was surprised with the news that his recent No. 1 single “Everywhere But On” has gone Gold during a weekend appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The memorable moment took place backstage in the GEICO Green Room after the Circle TV’s show Opry Live. Host and Runaway June member Natalie Stovall presented Matt with the plaque celebrating his artistic achievement. Watch the moment above.

Matt’s new EP, Better Than That released on October 16th. Co-produced with Ash Bowers, the EP features 8 tracks, 5 of which he wrote, including “Prayed For You,” one of NSAI’s 10 Songs We Wish We Had Written for 2020, and “Everywhere But On.” Matt is only the 7th new artist to have back-to-back No. 1 singles in the past 5 years. The EP also includes the recently released “If I Was A Bar,” and its innovative music video filmed during quarantine, where Matt played all 13 characters.