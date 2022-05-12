Luke and Kaylee Release “Little Town”

Luke and Kaylee came to Music City in 2016 to chase their musical dreams. The duo first crossed paths as students at Nashville’s Belmont University, and found themselves performing and writing songs together. Fueled by their love for country music and passion for performing, they are celebrating several years as a powerful duo.

Now Black Sheep recording artists, Luke and Kaylee tackle some familiar, yet tricky, relationship territory in their latest single “Little Town.” The song is about the familiar pangs of panic, passion, awkwardness and regret you sometimes feel simultaneously when you run into an “ex” following a particularly bad breakup. Listen above.

The real-life husband and wife tap perfectly into that angst that suddenly causes you to freeze when you unexpectedly cross paths with that old familiar flame and how that moment can make a small town suddenly feel even smaller. The song, produced by Zach and Colton Swon (The Swon Brothers) is available on all digital music platforms. The single is the latest track from Luke and Kaylee, whose previous single “Backroad Flyin’” struck a chord with fans. The hardworking couple are currently working on their debut collection for Black Sheep Records, which is due out next year.