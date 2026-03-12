Interview with Aubrie Sellers and Her First Concept Record “Attachment Theory”

NASHVILLE – Aubrie Sellers comes from a family with deep roots in Nashville and country music, but her musical influences stretch far beyond Music City. While her lineage is unmistakable, Sellers has never been one to stay within traditional boundaries. She experiences the world through a different lens and isn’t afraid to express herself through whatever musical colors and textures inspire her.

Sellers is the daughter of country star Lee Ann Womack and songwriter Jason Sellers, and the stepdaughter of acclaimed music producer Frank Liddell. Growing up surrounded by such a rich musical environment helped shape her creative instincts and gave her the confidence to explore new sonic territory.

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That spirit of exploration on her third studio album Attachment Theory is evident in her new single, “Little Rooms.” The track continues Sellers’ tradition of blending genres and pushing past conventional expectations of country music while remaining rooted in storytelling.

Nashville.com reached out to Sellers to talk about her songwriting process, the influences that shape her sound, and what ultimately inspires her to express herself through music.

The album Attachment Theory release date is March 20. Preorder It Here

Aubrie Sellers will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry, Saturday, March 14.

How would you describe your music and what artists have influenced you in your songwriting?

I like the term “garage country” because my records have never fit cleanly in any one genre. I’m inspired by rock, country, bluegrass, blues, and so much more. Some of my favorite records are Raising Sand by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss — love Led Zeppelin and Nirvana. Love the era of rock that Franz Ferdinand and The Strokes broke through in. But growing up in Nashville, I’ve always been hugely influenced by country songwriting and especially artists like Steve Earle and Patty Griffin.

I always think about that popcorn smell that hits you when you come in

Your family has deep ties to Nashville and country music, but it seems you are cutting your own path. How did the music in your household influence Little Rooms?

One thing I really appreciate about my musical upbringing is a genuine love of music for the sake of making music. We had everything playing around the house from Ricky Skaggs to George Jones, and I was constantly surrounded by people who are genuine artists and not afraid to do things their own way. Little Rooms is representative of that free spirit and love of creating without anything else in mind.

Your March 14th performance at the Grand Ole Opry is fast approaching. What about the venue appeals most to you?

I grew up going to the Opry and hearing some of the best players in the world. It has great memories for me — I always think about that popcorn smell that hits you when you come in. Popcorn and incredible musicians? There’s nothing better. It’s so nostalgic. Of course the history is incredible, and it’s an honor to step onto that stage again and stand in the circle so many greats have stood in.

Are there other venues in Nashville that you enjoy performing at?

I have a particularly good memory of playing at Ascend Amphitheater right as the sun was going down. Outdoor venues like that have a special feel to them when the weather’s good. It’s a newer venue, but I remember the audience being so kind and tuned in, and that makes a big difference when you’re a new artist and a little bit nervous.

Is there an artist or group that you would like to collaborate with, and why?

So many. I really think it would be fun to do something with The Black Angels, a rock band out of Austin. I also love Radiohead — that would be incredible. I’ve already gotten to collaborate with two of my favorites, Steve Earle and Ralph Stanley, so they’re checked off the bucket list.

Not everything is 100% true or autobiographical

You use unique expressive sounds in your music. Are those musical vignettes something you create while writing or is it a collaboration with your producer in the recording studio?

Production is one of my favorite parts of making music. When I write a song and throw a work tape down, it’s more of a sketch. Then my co-producer Ethan Ballinger and I get in the studio and really flesh out the entire song. To me, the song isn’t done until it’s fully recorded.

Are the lyrics to your songs from personal experience, fictional, or a combination of both?

Most of my songs are from personal experience. I’m drawn to write when I’m going through something or want to hash out what I’m feeling. Not everything is 100% true or autobiographical, but it always starts from that place.

Help us understand your creative process. Do you build from the lyrics as a foundation, or do you compose first and add lyrics later?

It can go either way. I keep a running list in my phone of lyric ideas and melodies that come to me in voice memos. Sometimes I’ll sit down and have a whole song come to me while I’m sitting on my couch, but that’s pretty rare. More often I’ll go to write with some of my favorite collaborators and bring ideas or half-written songs that we work on together. It’s more fun that way, especially when you’re writing with people you love as friends and artists.

Where do you now call home, and is there a place or country where you would like to live in the future?

I live in Nashville, and the only time I’ve moved away was for a few years in California. My whole family is from Texas, and I’ve spent a lot of time going back and forth, so if I was gonna end up anywhere else it would probably be there. I’m actually in Austin right now — it’s such a fun city, I always love coming here.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

This is my first concept record and project, and I’ve been really happy that people seem to be enjoying the podcast as much as the record. I hope that when people listen to the record or the podcast, they can find something to relate to — and maybe even heal something within their relationships or within themselves along the way.

The album Attachment Theory release date is March 20. Preorder It Here

Sellers will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry, Saturday, March 14.