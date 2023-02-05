Grand Ole Opry Officially Unveils New stage

The Grand Ole Opry officially unveiled a their new stage. As the big red curtain went up on last Friday’s performance, the show’s artist line-up including Mandy Barnett, Rudy Gatlin, Kat & Alex, Oak Ridge Boys, Jon Pardi, Don Schlitz, Ricky Skaggs, The War and Treaty, and Mark Wills. This marks the first major set change since the show’s 75th Anniversary more than two decades ago.

The staging is part of more than $4 million in venue upgrades to the set, audio/visual technology, and auditorium including:

· A new Barn with new lighting elements and capabilities

· A 52’ w x 27’ h, 2.9mm high resolution Ross/D3 video wall upstage of the barn set

· A fully redundant Disguise GX3c media server system

· Completely new JBL A Series PA system

· New audience and key lighting elements

· A “Halo” lighting effect for “The Circle”

Fans who were not able to be at the Opry in person were able to tune in on OPRY LIVE on Circle Network as well as Circle’s social channels to see the new stage and features the new barn.

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks include Bill Anderson, Henry Cho, Ashley Cooke, Dailey & Vincent, ERNEST, The Isaacs, Crystal Gayle, Vince Gill, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Lady A, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Wendy Moten, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Darius Rucker, Ricky Skaggs, Nate Smith, Lainey Wilson, among many others.