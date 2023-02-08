Gibson Guitar Releases 3rd Keb’ Mo’ Signature Guitar

Today, Nashville based Gibson guitar announced the third artist model made in collaboration with multi-talented guitarist, singer, songwriter, and five-time GRAMMY-Award winner, Keb’ Mo’. The new Gibson Keb’ Mo’ “3.0” 12-Fret J-45 is available at Authorized Gibson dealers.

“This J-45 guitar is a great acoustic workhorse which offers a richer, brighter, sound that delivers tight bass tones that record beautifully with a microphone, or a pick-up,” says Keb’ Mo’. “The Gibson team has worked hard to make this guitar great and I’m out on the road now playing it every night. This is a quality guitar from Gibson, a brand you can trust.”

The new Keb’ Mo’ J-45 is the follow-up to Keb’s popular original L-00 signature guitars, and it offers a rich, bright tone and full, tight bass which is ideal for a wide variety of musical compositions and playing styles. The guitar features a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a 25” scale mahogany neck with a rosewood fretboard, custom Keb’ Mo’ profile, and open-back Grover tuners. The neck joins the body at the 12th fret, giving this guitar the rounder, more full-bodied tone, and exceptional playing comfort that only a 12-fret neck can provide. Equipped with L.R. Baggs electronics, it’s studio and stage-ready, the moment you take it out of the included hardshell case.

With five GRAMMYs, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years under his belt, Williamson county resident Keb’ Mo’s soulful vocals and masterful guitar-playing never fail to inspire. A respected guitarist, songwriter, and arranger, Keb has topped the Billboard Blues Chart seven times.