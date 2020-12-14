David Nail Is Back With “Bootheel”

David Nail released his newest EP, Bootheel 2020, last Friday. The project has a stripped down, raw sound that really allows the three stories to shine on their own. Nail’s voice takes on this ominous, yet intimate feeling, bringing the listener in closer and closer. He brings his family to the forefront as his son, Lawson, can be heard on the prelude and interlude and the EP is titled after the region of Missouri that Nail grew up in. Listen to Bootheel 2020 here.

“These songs were in essence demos. And due to everything 2020 brought, it sort of became impossible to really make them much more than this. That said, I think everything happens for a reason, and I definitely think these songs were meant to sound this real, this raw, this imperfect,” says Nail

Nail wrote all three songs himself and produced Bootheel 2020 with the help of Reed Pittman.

He told CMT’s Alison Bonaguro, “(Producer) Frank Liddell felt it was important for me to write by myself. To write without that crutch of having someone in the room to help you out. And I just felt super inspired toward the end of last year — whereas normally I’m usually burned out and the last thing I want to do is think about writing a song and I just want to disappear — but it felt like in 2019 we had worked the perfect amount. And I think that that left that burning desire in me.”