CONCERT REVIEW: Shinedown At Bridgestone Arena

Hard rock veterans Shinedown lit up Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this past Saturday (5/10), launching the first leg of their 2025 Dance, Kid, Dance tour with explosive energy. Touring behind their latest singles “Dance, Kid, Dance” and “Three Six Five,” the Jacksonville-based band proved they still have the fire and finesse to captivate a crowd more than two decades into their career.

You might know them best from their 2008 hit “Second Chance,” which, for me, soundtracked a period of my early childhood, so walking into this show, I was already riding a wave of nostalgia.

Shinedown is currently joined on tour by Morgan Wade and Beartooth, both of whom helped set the tone with their own distinctive sounds. But Shinedown’s theatrical opening truly kicked the night into gear: a surreal scene featuring a man with a TV for a head and a girl holding a remote, “flipping channels” as vintage television clips flashed across the giant LED screens. It felt like a symbolic invitation into the show’s core themes: nostalgia, memory, and emotional connection.

The stage design was visually striking. Each band member performed on an individual platform lit by a spotlight, creating a dynamic layout that gave everyone their moment. The band opened, of course, with the high-energy title track “Dance, Kid, Dance,” launching into a full-on sensory experience complete with bursts of flames and fireworks. From the first note, their energy was magnetic, instantly locking in the audience’s attention.

One of the night’s most powerful moments came when frontman Brent Smith slowed things down to deliver a heartfelt message about grief and remembrance. He asked the crowd to pause and reflect on loved ones who have passed—an emotional shift that led beautifully into “Three Six Five,” a ballad rich with reflection and longing. As the song played, lights glimmered off a slowly turning disco ball, casting a dreamy glow over the audience. It was intimate and grounding; a moment that stood in stark, stunning contrast to the hard-hitting rock anthems that filled the rest of the set.

But Shinedown didn’t stay mellow for long. They snapped back into their signature hard rock sound, complete with more pyro, pounding drums, and commanding vocals. One standout part of the show was when the band encouraged fans to turn and greet the people beside them. An unusual but touching gesture added a sense of community to the experience. I got the feeling that this may have been their very first concert for many, while others were clearly longtime fans. That range speaks volumes about Shinedown’s ability to build and maintain an intensely loyal fan base over the years.

Unlike some artists who skip their biggest hits in favor of newer material, Shinedown gave fans what they came for. “Sound of Madness,” one of their most-streamed songs, came near the end, and they closed with “Second Chance”, the song that likely introduced many of us to the band in the first place. It was a fitting finale to a night that balanced high-octane performance with emotional depth.

Shinedown reminded us that rock doesn’t have to choose between loud and heartfelt; it can be both. And on this tour, they’re proving it night after night.

–Sidney Roberts

SETLIST:

Dance, Kid, Dance

Asking for It

Cut the Cord

How Did You Love

Devil

Three Six Five

Enemies

Call Me

Get Up (Acoustic)

Thick as Thieves

Through the Ghost

Fly From the Inside

Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom)

A Symptom of Being Human

Simple Man (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

Monsters

Planet Zero

Sound of Madness

Second Chance

