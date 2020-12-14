Chris Lane Tops The Charts With “Big, Big Plans”

Chris Lane tops the charts across North America today, with “Big, Big Plans” at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Airplay charts, while also reigning the Billboard Canada Country Airplay and Mediabase Canada Country charts. “Big, Big Plans” is Lane’s third career #1 in the U.S., and his fourth #1 in Canada.

“Big, Big Plans” was written by Lane, Jacob Durrett and Ernest Keith Smith and marks Lane’s first #1 as a songwriter. Penned ahead of his engagement to now-wife, Lauren, the song was first heard in their heart-warming proposal video. Once released, “Big, Big Plans” inspired more than 20 on-stage fan proposals during Lane’s BIG, BIG PLANS TOUR, and countless others shared online.

“As an artist the most rewarding thing for me is writing a song and hearing fans sing it back, and make it part of their own story as well,” shared Lane. “It’s been so much fun to see the way such a personal song for me has impacted other people over time. From proposing to my wife, to seeing others’ proposals at shows and on social media, to it now hitting #1 on Country radio is unbelievable. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The GOLD-certified hit has tallied 149 MILLION on-demand streams.