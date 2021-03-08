Chevel Shepherd Announces Debut EP

After winning over the hearts of America and taking home the proverbial crown on Season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice,” 18-year-old, vocalist Chevel Shepherd stepped away, back to her roots to make the music she wanted to hear. Raised on country music and the outdoors, the Farmington, New Mexico native grew up feeding animals on the farm, barrel racing in the rodeo, fixing up cars with her dad and singing almost before she could walk, certainly well before walking onto “The Voice” stage and onto team Kelly. With the release of her debut EP, Everybody’s Got A Story, available March 26, 2021, she continues to pave her own path leaning into traditional country sounds committed to honoring the format’s legacy of storytelling.

“I grew up loving artists like Loretta Lynn, Reba, Tanya Tucker and The Chicks. I love the stories a great country song can tell,” shares Shepherd. “It’s real – and you can tell it’s real. My time on ‘The Voice’ really helped me get a sense of what fans are craving, and I hope with this EP I’ve delivered on the promise to bring them that classic country sound but uniquely me. Each song on my EP is different and represents who I am as a person and as a country artist.”

Shepherd went on to show fans just how country her sound would be with the release of “Everybody’s Got A Story,” penned by Kacey Musgraves, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, and “Mama Got the Chair,” the clever call-and-response to George Strait’s 1985 hit “The Chair.” Those tracks join previously released “Just Like the Circus,” “Southern Boy” and “The Letter” alongside never-before-heard songs, the tender “Good Boy” and snarling “Snakes” on the upcoming EP, produced by Todd Tidwell.

The young singer wasn’t interested in overnight success. So, the wise-beyond-her-years vocalist walked away from the recording contract that comes with winning “The Voice” in order to maintain creative control of her sound. While fans patiently awaited new music, Shepherd traveled between her home in New Mexico and Nashville during the latter half of 2019 to carefully select songs by acclaimed songwriters and score studio time with the help of “The Voice” coach-turned-mentor, Kelly Clarkson.