Amy Grant & Vince Gill Will Return In 2021 With “Christmas at the Ryman“

Amy Grant and Vince Gill will return in 2021 with a “Christmas at the Ryman’ residency. Tickets for the 12-concert run went on sale last Friday at ryman.com and will once again feature matinee performances of the show. Openers for all “Christmas at the Ryman” shows will be announced at a later date.

In years past, the husband and wife duo have filled the show with Christmas favorites such as “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Tennessee Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Traditionally, the show closes with one of the most emotional moments of the night with a rendition of “‘Til the Season Comes ‘Round Again.”

“None of us could have ever predicted a year like this one and the holidays are going to look a lot different because of it. While Vince and I are disappointed we can’t be with you all this year, we are thrilled to be able to return to Ryman Auditorium for the holidays in 2021,” Grant says. “It is such a special time of year for us and our family, and these shows have become a holiday tradition for us!”

The shows have been serving as the ultimate holiday tradition for many years, with music fans from across the country and around the world flocking to the historic venue to take in the sweet sounds of two of Music City’s most cherished performers.

Ryman Auditorium strictly complies with safety regulations that include socially-distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff and enhanced cleaning practices. For more information, please visit ryman.com.

2021 Amy Grant & Vince Gill – “Christmas at the Ryman” Dates

Monday, December 13 – 7:30pm

Tuesday, December 14 – 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 15 –7:30pm

Thursday, December 16 – 7:30pm

Saturday, December 18 – 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, December 19 – 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Tuesday, December 21 – 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 22 – 3:00pm and 7:30pm