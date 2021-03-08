Alana Springsteen Signs With Morris Higham

Launching the next chapter in her blossoming career, Country newcomer Alana Springsteen has signed with acclaimed Nashville management firm Morris Higham in partnership with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects.

“I couldn’t imagine a better fit than Basak Kizilisik, Clint Higham, and the incredible people at Morris Higham and SB Projects for my management team,” shares Springsteen. “I’m so thankful for their passion, their belief in me and my music, and SO excited to walk into this year with such a powerhouse group of individuals behind me. Truly feels like the dream team!”

“Alana’s star quality, individualism, and devotion to her artistry make her a talent that stands out effortlessly,” says Morris Higham President, Clint Higham. “She brings a fresh perspective with honest storytelling, powerful vocals, and an undeniable presence. We are honored and excited to have the opportunity to help Alana launch this new chapter.”

Coming out of the gate hot, the Pandora 2021 Artist to Watch is set to release a brand-new duet with collaborator Roman Alexander on March 19, “Trying Not To.” Springsteen and Alexander co-penned the new song – a longing-infused anthem about the magnetic pull of an ex after a breakup – with the track’s producers, Jerry Flowers and Jared Keim.

Amassing over 21.5 million on-demand streams in just over a year, the 20-year-old Virginia Beach native brings an honest conviction and a storyteller’s pen to her catalog, writing her originals alongside Nashville tastemakers Parker Welling, Gordie Sampson, Jon Randall, Casey Brown, and many more. Taste of Country calls her “Country music’s next wide open heart,” adding, “there’s a big hole in country radio for a female who can sing about young love with loads of sincerity and little drama or provocation. Springsteen’s authenticity makes her a strong candidate to fill it.”